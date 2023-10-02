Daily Search Forum Recap: October 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We may be seeing another unconfirmed Google search ranking update in the past day or so, this comes after the helpful content update completed last week. Google has given three reasons why your Discover traffic may change. Google said even high-quality pages aren't guaranteed to be indexed. Google is testing "ask your own" in the people also ask box. Google Business Profiles bulk data update. I posted a new vlog, this time with Chris Long.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Sunday, October 1st?
I am seeing some early signs of an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, maybe some small shifts, starting yesterday, Sunday, October 1st. Only a couple of the tools showed volatility yesterday but there is renewed chatter within the SEO forums as of yesterday.
- Google On Why Google Discover Traffic May Drop Or Increase
Google has added a new section to the Google Discover documentation to explain three reasons why Google Discover traffic may drop. Those three reasons include changes in interests, content type changes and updates to Google Search algorithms.
- Google Tests "Ask Your Own" Under People Also Ask
Google Search has started to test a box labeled "ask your own" under the People also ask and more questions section. This seems to take you into a chat-like experience, maybe in the Search Generative Experience, that gives you more answers based on the question you enter into the box.
- Google Business Profile Bulk Data Changes
Google Business Profile is updating the data within the bulk Insight data to match the data you see for a single business profile listing. Google emailed those who have downloaded this data in the past month about this change.
- Google: Even High Quality Pages Can Still Not Be Indexed By Google Search
Generally, Google has said that when pages are not indexed and there are no technical issues, the reason it might not be indexed is that the page does not meet the quality marks to be included in the Google Search index. But John Mueller of Google said even high-quality pages aren't guaranteed indexing.
- Vlog #243: Chris Long On Getting Into SEO & Working With Bill Slawski
Chris Long, the VP of Marketing at Go Fish Digital, stopped by my office to chat SEO and that is what we did. Chris does a lot of internal marketing efforts at Go Fish Digital but also works on some executive client projects...
- G' Day Google Door Mat
Here is a fun door mat at the Google office in Sydney, Australia. It says G' Day. Get it?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google doesn't use word count. I'd focus more on unique & helpful content, and read our documentation., John Mueller on X
- In case you were wondering, please only use HTTP 200 when sending actual page content. Don't use it for "are you a bot?" pages. Also, if it's a bot, and you like that bot, please don't ask it if it's a bot. It's very awkward. "Yes!" ... "I mean, no, pleas, John Mueller on X
- Ads are not some magical hologram that users consider as isolated from the site. Your site as a whole is what people see, all of it. You can choose what you want your site to be known for., John Mueller on X
- Our systems like to remember things like URLs that have been seen before (even if they're not indexed as such). It doesn't cause any problems, it's just an identifier., John Mueller on X
- Search Central Live is back in Zurich on October 24th! Wanna join us for talks, Q&A and networking? Check out the event website and apply for a seat, Google Search Central on X
- Google tests displaying site name, favicon & page title in "all" search results. Titles are clickable and send users directly to the page instead of image search. This feels like an evolution of the recent update to image search cover, Sergey Alakov on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft blames Google for Apple rejecting offer to buy Bing
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Reddit is removing the ability to opt-out of ad personalization
- TikTok launches AI-powered creative assistant to streamline ad creation process
- YouTube rolls out video view campaigns globally
- 5 useful GA4 dashboards for local SEO
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- 3 tips for boosting sales with paid search promos and discounts
- How to recover from the Google rich results shake-up
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Search Central Live Zurich is back!, Google Search Central Blog
- Yandex Announces New CTOs for Search, Advertising, and Ridetech Businesses, Yandex
- Google's Antitrust Trial and Huawei's Surprise Comeback, Bloomberg
- Google to Make Laptops in India in Win for Modi’s Tech Push, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Boost Your Online Visibility (and leads) With Engaging DIY Content, Sterling Sky Inc
- Inbound Marketing: What It Is, How It Works, & How Ahrefs Does It, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- All-New Apple CarPlay Launching Later This Year With These 5 New Features, MacRumors
- How to Fix Image Not Approved in Google Business Profile Photos, Igniting Business
- 2 Kerala doctors die as car falls into river, were using Google map amid heavy rain, India Today
Mobile & Voice
- Tim Cook confirms Apple is researching ChatGPT-style AI, AppleInsider
- Here's How Your Android's Google Assistant Can Improve Your Favorite Apps, SlashGear
- The Pixel 8 is Google’s best opportunity to bring its AI ideas together, The Verge
SEO
- How to Create a Brand SEO Strategy — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Last-Minute eCommerce SEO Tips to Boost Holiday Sales, Amsive
- Autonomous AI Agents in SEO, WordLift Blog
- What makes a good news SEO pitch?, SEO For Journalism
PPC
- Google Ads: Kenya Only Country In Africa Authorized to Serve Pharmaceutical Ads, Techweez
- The DoJ's antitrust battle with Google underlines Big Tech's preference for secrecy, a growing bugbear for advertisers, Digiday
Search Features
- Bing Preview Release Notes: New AI-powered features with DALL-E 3, Bing Search Blog
- Google Bard ‘Memory’ will adapt to important details about you, 9to5Google
