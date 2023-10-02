Daily Search Forum Recap: October 2, 2023

Oct 2, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may be seeing another unconfirmed Google search ranking update in the past day or so, this comes after the helpful content update completed last week. Google has given three reasons why your Discover traffic may change. Google said even high-quality pages aren't guaranteed to be indexed. Google is testing "ask your own" in the people also ask box. Google Business Profiles bulk data update. I posted a new vlog, this time with Chris Long.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Sunday, October 1st?
    I am seeing some early signs of an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, maybe some small shifts, starting yesterday, Sunday, October 1st. Only a couple of the tools showed volatility yesterday but there is renewed chatter within the SEO forums as of yesterday.
  • Google On Why Google Discover Traffic May Drop Or Increase
    Google has added a new section to the Google Discover documentation to explain three reasons why Google Discover traffic may drop. Those three reasons include changes in interests, content type changes and updates to Google Search algorithms.
  • Google Tests "Ask Your Own" Under People Also Ask
    Google Search has started to test a box labeled "ask your own" under the People also ask and more questions section. This seems to take you into a chat-like experience, maybe in the Search Generative Experience, that gives you more answers based on the question you enter into the box.
  • Google Business Profile Bulk Data Changes
    Google Business Profile is updating the data within the bulk Insight data to match the data you see for a single business profile listing. Google emailed those who have downloaded this data in the past month about this change.
  • Google: Even High Quality Pages Can Still Not Be Indexed By Google Search
    Generally, Google has said that when pages are not indexed and there are no technical issues, the reason it might not be indexed is that the page does not meet the quality marks to be included in the Google Search index. But John Mueller of Google said even high-quality pages aren't guaranteed indexing.
  • Vlog #243: Chris Long On Getting Into SEO & Working With Bill Slawski
    Chris Long, the VP of Marketing at Go Fish Digital, stopped by my office to chat SEO and that is what we did. Chris does a lot of internal marketing efforts at Go Fish Digital but also works on some executive client projects...
  • G' Day Google Door Mat
    Here is a fun door mat at the Google office in Sydney, Australia. It says G' Day. Get it?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #243: Chris Long On Getting Into SEO & Working With Bill Slawski
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus