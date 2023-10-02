Daily Search Forum Recap: October 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may be seeing another unconfirmed Google search ranking update in the past day or so, this comes after the helpful content update completed last week. Google has given three reasons why your Discover traffic may change. Google said even high-quality pages aren't guaranteed to be indexed. Google is testing "ask your own" in the people also ask box. Google Business Profiles bulk data update. I posted a new vlog, this time with Chris Long.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How To Download Google Analytics Data, Robots

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.