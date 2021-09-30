Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google at the Search On event went big on MUM and also announced a slew of other features including a bunch of interesting features to the about this result feature. Google Search Console products rich results report got an upgrade. Google's knowledge panel is query dependent. Google said that directory submission, article submission and bookmarking services for links are against Google's guidelines. Microsoft has their weird red dot in the search bar.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search On: MUM, Things To Know, Shoppable, About This Result & More
Google had a slew of Google Search related announcements at the Google Search On 2021 event. The announcements ranged from improvements and more uses for MUM, to the about this result expanding, to shoppable search experiences, in-store inventory, Google Lens updates and a bunch of features and redesigns to the Google Search experience.
- Google Products Rich Results Search Console Report Now More Granular
Google has said that the Google Search Console rich results report for product structured data now provides more granular levels of errors. Google said starting September 29th, "Search Console now provides more granularity in error reporting for Product structured data items."
- Google Knowledge Panel Categories Change Based On Query
Did you know that the categories or buttons Google shows at the top of some knowledge panels are query dependent? Meaning that the categories and the order Google places the buttons can dynamically change based on the query the searcher entered into Google Search.
- Bing Search Mysterious Red Dot Near Shopping Tab
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing this mysterious red dot in the search bar navigation, near the shopping tab. I was able to replicate this and honestly, I do not know what this does, but here is a screen shot.
- Google: Directory, Article Submission & Bookmarking Links Are Against The Webmaster Guidelines
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that directory submissions, article submissions and bookmarking links are generally against Google's webmaster guidelines. He said they are generally seen by Google as artificial links and thus you should likely avoid a link building strategy using those.
- Google Froogler Ceramic Frog
A ceramic designer named Jordeen designed a ceramic frog named Froogler. You can see the little Google propeller hat and the Googely colors. This was shared on Instagram.
