Google Knowledge Panel Categories Change Based On Query

Did you know that the categories or buttons Google shows at the top of some knowledge panels are query dependent? Meaning that the categories and the order Google places the buttons can dynamically change based on the query the searcher entered into Google Search.

I am honestly not sure if this is new, I feel it is not, but Mordy Oberstein pointed it out on Twitter the other day and I think it deserves to be highlighted. I know the search bar vertical search options can change in Google Search based on the query, that is super old. So it makes sense Google does it here and other places.

Here is a screenshot showing how if you add "reviews" to the query it shows the "reviews" category button much higher up in the list of buttons:

See, you see the "reviews" button in position two, but in the first query without the word "reviews" it doesn't show that button until position 5 or 6 I believe. You would need to scroll through it by pulling them left to right.

BTW - when you click “see all” here nothing different actually happens- it’s the same exact results and format pic.twitter.com/4QczahNuxa — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) September 22, 2021

