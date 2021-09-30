Google: Directory, Article Submission & Bookmarking Links Are Against The Webmaster Guidelines

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that directory submissions, article submissions and bookmarking links are generally against Google's webmaster guidelines. He said they are generally seen by Google as artificial links and thus you should likely avoid a link building strategy using those.

Truth is, I don't know many SEOs who still use these strategies. They were link building strategies maybe 15 or more years ago, but post Penguin, I have not seen this strategy used much.

I know there are a lot of new SEOs entering the space, so just stay away from these types of links. Read up on the link schemes docs from Google if you need a refresher.

Here are those tweets:

@JohnMu @rustybrick @googlesearchc Now google give any weighatge to directory submissions, article submissions and bookmarking — Murari Lal (@murarilal83) September 23, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.