Bing Search Mysterious Red Dot Near Shopping Tab

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing this mysterious red dot in the search bar navigation, near the shopping tab. I was able to replicate this and honestly, I do not know what this does, but here is a screen shot.

Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, noticed this the other day and sent it my way and yes, I was able to replicate it. There is even a special CSS class element for this named bw-ScopeShopItemIconDot for this.

Here is my tweet on this where I asked Bing about this:

Hey @bing what is up with that small red dot by the Shopping tab? cc @CoperniX @facan pic.twitter.com/UTZ4BWxIqw — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) September 24, 2021

