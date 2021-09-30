Bing Search Mysterious Red Dot Near Shopping Tab

Sep 30, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing this mysterious red dot in the search bar navigation, near the shopping tab. I was able to replicate this and honestly, I do not know what this does, but here is a screen shot.

Bing Search Mysterious Red Dot

Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, noticed this the other day and sent it my way and yes, I was able to replicate it. There is even a special CSS class element for this named bw-ScopeShopItemIconDot for this.

Here is my tweet on this where I asked Bing about this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

