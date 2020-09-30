Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Pages Dropping Out Of Google's Index With More Google Ranking Fluctuations?
This morning I am seeing a number of complaints around pages being dropped from Google's search index. This is coupled with a few of the automated tracking tools showing some ranking turbulence this morning in Google Search.
- Google & Sitemaps.org Mirror Copies - A Duplicate Content Issue?
It looks like Google.com and Sitemaps.org host the same exact copies of the Sitemaps.org information. Is this a classic no-no when it comes to duplicate content? Jamie Alberico posted about this on Twitter and yea, it seems to be the case.
- Google Tests People Also Search For Within Google Autocomplete Search Suggestions
Google is testing showing the people also search for query expander feature not just in the search results but also directly in the Google search bar. Yes, in the auto-complete search suggestions drop down bar, Google is testing showing the people also search for options.
- Google My Business Announced New Performance Insights Metrics
Google announced new performance metrics, specifically for Google My Business Insights. Now, this is probably what we covered over here. Google said "business Profile Performance reporting is moving closer to your profile on Search and Maps. You'll be able to access more of the core profile metrics directly from your Business Profile."
- Google Doodle For Dachshund Bobblehead History
Today on Google's home page is the first bobblehead Doodle I believe in its history. In fact, Google is specifically celebrating the dachshund bobblehead, the weiner dog doll with a wobbly, spring-attached head that originated in Germany as a friendly vehicle accessory.
- Mow The Google Chicago Rooftop Lawn
Look at that lawn. I am jealous. But hey, this is Google budget. Here is a photo of the Google Chicago office rooftop lawn about to be mowed. This was shared on Instagram.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Google Search News: September edition 📰 @JohnMu covers recent developments in the Google Search world, including... 🔧 Search Console Insights (BETA) 🖼️ Google Images updates 👩💻 Programming and S, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Our team has done a great job with the #election experience on #Bing, making it easy to navigate through the latest news, polls, debate info., and more. Just search for "presidential debates" for a live link during the, Microsoft Bing Dev on Twitter
- Report: Google About to Get Another Antitrust Investigation, WebmasterWorld
- Smaller Search Engines Losing Out Over Android in E.U. Search Bidding, WebmasterWorld
- The position metric is based on the search results page, it's not relative to specific elements., John Mueller on Twitter
- Why is the sky orange? Earlier this month, many people started asking this in particular locations. In this post, how featured snippets in Google Search can change to direct people to great sources of local and fresh, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google takes Local Services Ads to Europe
- Marketers hopeful for late 2021 in-person conferences
- Video: Drew Madore on how “black hat SEO” has changed over the years
