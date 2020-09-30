Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Pages Dropping Out Of Google's Index With More Google Ranking Fluctuations?
    This morning I am seeing a number of complaints around pages being dropped from Google's search index. This is coupled with a few of the automated tracking tools showing some ranking turbulence this morning in Google Search.
  • Google & Sitemaps.org Mirror Copies - A Duplicate Content Issue?
    It looks like Google.com and Sitemaps.org host the same exact copies of the Sitemaps.org information. Is this a classic no-no when it comes to duplicate content? Jamie Alberico posted about this on Twitter and yea, it seems to be the case.
  • Google Tests People Also Search For Within Google Autocomplete Search Suggestions
    Google is testing showing the people also search for query expander feature not just in the search results but also directly in the Google search bar. Yes, in the auto-complete search suggestions drop down bar, Google is testing showing the people also search for options.
  • Google My Business Announced New Performance Insights Metrics
    Google announced new performance metrics, specifically for Google My Business Insights. Now, this is probably what we covered over here. Google said "business Profile Performance reporting is moving closer to your profile on Search and Maps. You'll be able to access more of the core profile metrics directly from your Business Profile."
  • Google Doodle For Dachshund Bobblehead History
    Today on Google's home page is the first bobblehead Doodle I believe in its history. In fact, Google is specifically celebrating the dachshund bobblehead, the weiner dog doll with a wobbly, spring-attached head that originated in Germany as a friendly vehicle accessory.
  • Mow The Google Chicago Rooftop Lawn
    Look at that lawn. I am jealous. But hey, this is Google budget. Here is a photo of the Google Chicago office rooftop lawn about to be mowed. This was shared on Instagram.

