Google & Sitemaps.org Mirror Copies - A Duplicate Content Issue?

Sep 30, 2020 • 7:42 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

It looks like Google.com and Sitemaps.org host the same exact copies of the Sitemaps.org information. Is this a classic no-no when it comes to duplicate content? Jamie Alberico posted about this on Twitter and yea, it seems to be the case.

In fact, if you search for [sitemaps.org faq] you get both sites; (a) sitemaps.org/faq.html and (b) google.com/sitemaps/faq.html:

click for full size

Google does own the domain, sitemaps.org but it also seems Google is the only one maintaining the content?

I guess Google needs to lend Sitemaps.org an SEO to add some canonical tags?

I suspect this is super old but I never noticed it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests People Also Search For Within Google Autocomplete Search Suggestions
 
blog comments powered by Disqus