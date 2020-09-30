Google Doodle For Dachshund Bobblehead History

Today on Google's home page is the first bobblehead Doodle I believe in its history. In fact, Google is specifically celebrating the dachshund bobblehead, the weiner dog doll with a wobbly, spring-attached head that originated in Germany as a friendly vehicle accessory.

The Google Doodle is super interactive, you can click on it and it expands and then you can click on the bobblehead weiner as well.

This originated in Germany in the 1970s. The dachshund has long been recognized as a popular German symbol, Google wrote. "That special status was only strengthened in the 1970s with the manufacture of the first daschund bobbleheads, known affectionately in German as the “Wackeldackel”–or “wobbling dachshund” in English. The agreeable canines could soon be found perched on the rear dash of traditional German notchback cars, nodding along to every twist and bump in the road. After the Wackeldackel was featured in a late-’90s German advertisement, the bobblehead came howling back to prominence with over 500,000 sold in just eight months."

Google should use more bobblehead figures as Doodles, it works well.

