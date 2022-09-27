Daily Search Forum Recap: September 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vanessa Fox On The Early Days Of Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools & Sitemaps
Before there was Google Search Console there was Google Webmaster Tools, before there was Google Webmaster Tools there was Google Sitemaps. To tell you that story, John Mueller and Lizzi Sassman interviewed the original creator of this tool, Vanessa Fox.
- Did Google Local Service Ads Remove License Numbers?
Google may have removed the license number from business details in the Local Service Ads. I checked a number of LSAs and noticed that Google will say if a business passed the license check or not but not list the license number anymore.
- Bing Tests "Web" Label In Search Result Snippets
Microsoft Bing is testing placing a label in the search result snippets that tell you if the search result snippet you are looking at is a web page or something else. This is a "web" label on the left side of the search result snippet.
- Google: We Won't Penalize For Keyword-Stuffed URLs
Google's John Mueller said that Google Search "won't get penalized for keyword-stuffed URLs." He said stuffing the keywords in your URLs "basically has no effect, positive or negative for search engines."
Other Great Search Threads:
- #LSA On "Max Per Lead", I can't get accounts to say they'll target more than 1 lead per week. I've tried a wide variety of combinations. If I enter $1000/lead + $25k/wk, this should say weekly target: 25 leads. Misprint or broke, Len on Twitter
- Google Adsense Account Closed. What can I do?, WebmasterWorld
- Google CEO Pichai fields questions on cost cuts at all-hands meeting, CNBC
- If we moved our keyword targeting to all broad, as time goes on, would you slowly add in exact match keywords for those terms that are performing the best? Or are you guys recommending 100% broad? PS, the switch t, Darcy Burk on Twitter
- Lost Featured Snippets but still ranking No.1, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Use of Google Analytics in Denmark Unlawful Without Supplements, National Law Review
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- The 11 Best Google Maps Alternatives For Android In 2022, SlashGear
- You can soon fill your iOS 16 lock screen with Google Maps and Gmail widgets, TechRadar
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home presence sensing can now use Nest Hub, speakers, 9to5Google
- Here's how to add Android Auto to any car, 9to5Google
- Google Lens for Android getting shortcut to launch Image Search, 9to5Google
- New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead, CNET
SEO
- The Intersection of Accessibility and SEO, BrightEdge
PPC
Feedback:
