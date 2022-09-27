Daily Search Forum Recap: September 27, 2022

Sep 27, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

FYI - I am offline Monday and Tuesday but here is a pre-scheduled newsletter with pre-scheduled stories I wrote. That is all.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vanessa Fox On The Early Days Of Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools & Sitemaps
    Before there was Google Search Console there was Google Webmaster Tools, before there was Google Webmaster Tools there was Google Sitemaps. To tell you that story, John Mueller and Lizzi Sassman interviewed the original creator of this tool, Vanessa Fox.
  • Did Google Local Service Ads Remove License Numbers?
    Google may have removed the license number from business details in the Local Service Ads. I checked a number of LSAs and noticed that Google will say if a business passed the license check or not but not list the license number anymore.
  • Bing Tests "Web" Label In Search Result Snippets
    Microsoft Bing is testing placing a label in the search result snippets that tell you if the search result snippet you are looking at is a web page or something else. This is a "web" label on the left side of the search result snippet.
  • Google: We Won't Penalize For Keyword-Stuffed URLs
    Google's John Mueller said that Google Search "won't get penalized for keyword-stuffed URLs." He said stuffing the keywords in your URLs "basically has no effect, positive or negative for search engines."
  • Google Wood Room Area
    Here is a random photo I found from the Google Zurich office of an area, maybe an entryway, in all wood accents. I think it is mostly wood with some accents, lights and signs.
  • Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5783 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year
    This is a programming note that Monday and Tuesday are Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline Monday and Tuesday, September 26th and September 27th.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

