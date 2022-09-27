Bing Tests "Web" Label In Search Result Snippets

Microsoft Bing is testing placing a label in the search result snippets that tell you if the search result snippet you are looking at is a web page or something else. This is a "web" label on the left side of the search result snippet.
This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted this screenshot on Twitter - note, I cannot replicate this:
I assume if PDFs or videos or images came up, those also would be labeled as such. Google sometimes labels some file types of searchers know before they click on a PDF or Word document from Google Search.
But you would think that you would not need to label web search results with "web?"
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.