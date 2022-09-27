Vanessa Fox On The Early Days Of Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools & Sitemaps

Before there was Google Search Console there was Google Webmaster Tools, before there was Google Webmaster Tools there was Google Sitemaps. To tell you that story, John Mueller and Lizzi Sassman interviewed the original creator of this tool, Vanessa Fox.

It brings back such great memories for me of the early days of Google Search and I thought some of you might want to listen to it while you are adding canonical tags to your sites?

Vanessa left Google in 2007 for a short stint at Zillow and then doing some pretty amazing things at other companies, only to come back to SEO to do some consulting, speaking and building out an impressive SEO toolset.

In any event, here is that interview:

