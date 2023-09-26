Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw another surge of movement from the September 2023 Google helpful content update. Google Search Console reporting is delayed again. Google Ads to suspend advertisers over non-fulfillment issues. Bing offers new ways to block your content from Bing Chat. Microsoft Advertising to add Copilot to help create ads, launches new Bing Chat exclusive ad formats and more.

