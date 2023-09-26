Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2023

Sep 26, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw another surge of movement from the September 2023 Google helpful content update. Google Search Console reporting is delayed again. Google Ads to suspend advertisers over non-fulfillment issues. Bing offers new ways to block your content from Bing Chat. Microsoft Advertising to add Copilot to help create ads, launches new Bing Chat exclusive ad formats and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Helpful Content Update's Last Surge Of Ranking Fluctuations?
    Over the past couple of days, I've seen more chatter of ranking movement for those SEOs initially impacted by the September 2023 helpful content update. I wonder if this is the last push, the last surge, of this helpful content update before Google says this update is done rolling out.
  • Google Fixing Delayed Search Console Indexing, Enhancements & Experience Reports
    Google has confirmed it is working on fixing the delayed Google Search Console reports. Many are delayed a couple of weeks when normally those reports are updated daily or within a few days of the current date. John Mueller from Google said on X, "Yes, we're aware and working on it (and sometimes things are just a bit slow). I don't have an ETA at the moment though."
  • Google Ads May Suspend Advertisers Over Non-Fulfillment Issues
    Google Ads will update ads policies to suspend advertisers over non-fulfillment and non-delivery of products or services due to a lack of qualifications.
  • Bing Offers Methods To Block Bing Chat From Using Your Content
    Bing decided not to wait for the alternative approach to a robots.txt method for blocking AI tools from using your content and decided to go with what is out there now, meta tag approaches. Bing will continue to work with the rest of the AI community to come up with solutions but for now, since Bing Chat is out there, Bing is offering site owners these options.
  • Microsoft Advertising Copilot To Create Ads and New Compare & Decide Bing Chat Ads
    At the Microsoft AI event last Thursday, Microsoft also announced new AI-based ad features in the upcoming months. This includes Copilot, which will help you create ads in Microsoft Advertising, and a new ad format exclusive to the Bing Chat interface named compare and decide ads.
  • The Ultimate Cookie Recipe At The GooglePlex
    Google has something called The Ultimate Cookie Recipe class and here are some photos of that event that I found on Instagram.

