Microsoft Advertising Copilot To Create Ads and New Compare & Decide Bing Chat Ads

At the Microsoft AI event last Thursday, Microsoft also announced new AI-based ad features in the upcoming months. This includes Copilot, which will help you create ads in Microsoft Advertising, and a new ad format exclusive to the Bing Chat interface named compare and decide ads.

As a reminder, Kya Sainsbury-Carter, the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Advertising, told us that clicks on Bing Ads are 1.8 times higher than traditional search ad clicks.

Copilot For Microsoft Advertising

Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is specifically designed for advertisers and agencies, Microsoft said. Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising uses natural language conversations and generative AI "to simplify and enhance your experience with the Microsoft Advertising Platform, including getting content recommendations, quickly accessing help and more."

This is like what Google Ads announced with the conversational experience using AI to create ads.

Here is a video the concept behind this Copilot for Microsoft Advertising:

Here are some mock ups from Microsoft of Copilot helping advertising make ads using AI.

Compare & Decide Ads For Bing Chat

Also, the first exclusive ad format for Bing Chat is coming in the coming months. They are called compare and decide ads and they help you compare products and services in a table like format.

Microsoft said, "we are creating new ad formats designed specifically for Chat called Conversational Ads and today, we are announcing the first of our Conversational Ad experiences: Compare & Decide Ads. One of the things we often see people ask Chat is to summarize options and contrast pros and cons. For example, a user may be looking to buy a new car and considering several different manufacturers and models"

Here is a screenshot of what this might look like:

"Compare & Decide Ads pull all the relevant data of various car models into a succinct table so the user can easily evaluate different options based on the criteria they find most important. This experience is intended to run across all verticals where we have relevant feed data, including retail, travel and auto," Microsoft added.

Forum discussion at X.