Google Ads May Suspend Advertisers Over Non-Fulfillment Issues

Google Ads will update ads policies to suspend advertisers over non-fulfillment and non-delivery of products or services due to a lack of qualifications.

Google added those advertisers who are doing these practices "will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again."

This policy update is going into affect on November 21, 2023. Here is the full post:

On November 21, 2023, we will update the Google Ads Misleading representation policy under Misrepresentation to remove non-fulfillment of a product or service due to lack of qualifications. On that date, non-fulfillment and non-delivery of products or services due to a lack of qualifications will be enforced upon under the Unacceptable business practices policy. We take violations of the Unacceptable Business Practices policy very seriously and consider them egregious. If we find violations of this policy, we will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again. If you believe there’s been an error, and that you haven’t violated our policy, submit an appeal and explain why.

