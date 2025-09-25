Daily Search Forum Recap: September 25, 2025

Sep 25, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing the Google search ranking volatility heat up since the spam update was completed. Google Search Live no longer requires an opt-in. Cloudflare tries to block Google AI Overviews, but will it work. Google Ads has a new dishonest pricing practice policy. Google will label some search ads as not a government website.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update
    Over the past couple of days, especially since the Google August 2025 spam update officially completed, the Google search results have been rumbling. It is a bit hard to track due to the changes with the third-party rank checking tools, but there has been a lot of chatter within the SEO community over the past few days.
  • Cloudflare Tries To Give Sites A Way To Block Google AI Overviews - Will It Work?
    Cloudflare announced Content Signals Policy, a new addition to robots.txt that allows you to express your preferences for how your content can be used after it has been accessed. This aims to block Google from using your content in AI Overviews, but Google would have to comply, which they have not yet, for this to work.
  • Google Ads Dishonest Pricing Practices Policy Updates
    Google is updating the Google Ads Misrepresentation policy concerning Dishonest Pricing Practices. This will require advertisers to disclose the payment model or full expense that a user will incur before and after purchase, and clarify any false or misleading impressions of the cost of a product or service.
  • Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US
    Google announced that Search Live is now fully live in the US and no longer requires opt in to Search Labs. In July, Google released it on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment but now it is open to everyone in the US in English'"no Labs opt-in needed.
  • Google To Label Some Search Ads With "Not A Government Website"
    Google updated its Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy to say it may label some search ads to say, "Not a government website."
  • Painting Alebrijes At Google
    Here is some sort of painting event Google had at its office. They were painting Alebrijes. Alebrijes are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures, traditionally made from papier-mâché or wood.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 25, 2025

Sep 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Cloudflare Tries To Give Sites A Way To Block Google AI Overviews - Will It Work?

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Dishonest Pricing Practices Policy Updates

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google To Label Some Search Ads With "Not A Government Website"

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.