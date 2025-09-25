Daily Search Forum Recap: September 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing the Google search ranking volatility heat up since the spam update was completed. Google Search Live no longer requires an opt-in. Cloudflare tries to block Google AI Overviews, but will it work. Google Ads has a new dishonest pricing practice policy. Google will label some search ads as not a government website.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Google Analytics linking recommendation in Google Ads, Google AdSense Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.