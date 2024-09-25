Daily Search Forum Recap: September 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may have a bug with some JavaScript pages and the noindex directive. Google Maps can show fake review notices and other issues with reviews. Google is testing most popular and best price labels in the popular products section. Google is testing "for you" labels and also "preferred source" labels.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Report: Google Fixing Noindex Bug With Some JavaScript Pages
Google is reportedly working on fixing a bug with not being able to properly respond to a noindex directive on some JavaScript generated pages. This is happening for some React apps using Single Page Applications (SPAs) that have the noindex directive on them but Google is not picking it up and thus indexing pages that should not be indexed.
-
Google Search Tests Preferred Source Label?
Google may be testing a new search label named "preferred source" on the search results snippets. This is shown on organic search results, not search ads, and honestly, this seems off to me but I am not sure.
-
Google Search Tests For You Label
This morning we covered these unusual "preferred source" labels in the search results. And now we are seeing "For you" labels in the search results. Maybe they are the same and just using different names or maybe they are different.
-
Google Maps Fake Review Notice On Business Profile
Google now places a notice or warning on some Google Business Profile listings within Google Maps when it thinks some of the reviews may be fake or fraudulent. We covered this notice when Google updated its reviews restrictions documentation but I wanted to highlight the notice more.
-
Google Search Product Detail Grid With Most Popular & Best Price Labels
Google is now testing adding labels to the product detail side panel when you click on a product in the Google Search popular products grid. The labels spotted include a "most popular" and "best price" label in a blue background.
-
Google Socks On Subway
Here is a photo of some guy's socks that have the Google super G logo on them. Lily Ray was minding her own business, as she said, as one does on a NYC subway, and noticed the guy across from her wearing these socks.
