Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search sponsored results have a featured stores section. Google is testing shading the stock sections. Bing is testing colored lines. Microsoft Ads with free shipping icons.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Bing Tests Colorful Lines In Search Results
Microsoft Bing is testing colorful lines and separator sections in the Bing Search results. The colors are in blue, orange and gray (and maybe more).
-
Bing Search Ads With Free Shipping Text Attributes
Microsoft is testing showing text attributes that can say things like "Free Shipping on Qualified Orders" with an icon next to the search ads on Bing Search. This is not just the CTA buttons that these ads have supported for a while but additional text attributes.
-
Google Search Tests Featured Stores Sponsored Ads Section
Google is testing a new sponsored ads section in the search results named Featured Stores. This reminds me of the from online stores but that was organic/free, not ads.
-
Google Search Testing Shaded Stock Price Interface
Google is testing a shaded box design for the stock pricing and information in the Google Search results. Google has these shaded designs in other areas as well but for now, this may just be a test.
-
Steel Pan Music at Google London
Here is a photo of a few steel pan music musicians playing at the Google office in London. They wrote, "Young Camden Foundation’s youth steering panel to create the energy & vibe ahead of The Camden Algorithm event at Google HQ."
Other Great Search Threads:
- An example of something that's still uncertain: if you have an AI system in your browser that clicks around and does stuff for you, is that a bot that could (should?) be authenticated? or is that just "you"? (a better / different / assisted "you"?), John Mueller on Bluesky
- ChatGPT dropped 90% of citations overnight on September 11th. Even Wikipedia and Reddit - their most cited sources - got cut., Niklas Buschner on LinkedIn
- Google Ads beta for seasonality adjustments for App Campaigns, Qais Haddad on LinkedIn
- It probably takes non-zero processing on the server side, so regardless of crawl budget, if you have a lot of them, they seem like a good candidate for blocking (I'd also look at the internal links to see why they're even findable.), John Mueller on Bluesky
- The remedies trial in the DOJ's ad tech case starts today. DOJ is proposing changes that would break helpful tools, raise prices and make it harder for advertisers and publishers to grow. Here's our blog post:, Dan Taylor on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads doubles negative keyword list limit: Glitch or quiet policy change?
- Google’s ad tech monopoly remedies trial begins
- Hidden prompt injection: The black hat trick AI outgrew
Other Great Search Stories:
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.