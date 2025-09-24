Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search sponsored results have a featured stores section. Google is testing shading the stock sections. Bing is testing colored lines. Microsoft Ads with free shipping icons.

  • Bing Tests Colorful Lines In Search Results
    Microsoft Bing is testing colorful lines and separator sections in the Bing Search results. The colors are in blue, orange and gray (and maybe more).
  • Bing Search Ads With Free Shipping Text Attributes
    Microsoft is testing showing text attributes that can say things like "Free Shipping on Qualified Orders" with an icon next to the search ads on Bing Search. This is not just the CTA buttons that these ads have supported for a while but additional text attributes.
  • Google Search Tests Featured Stores Sponsored Ads Section
    Google is testing a new sponsored ads section in the search results named Featured Stores. This reminds me of the from online stores but that was organic/free, not ads.
  • Google Search Testing Shaded Stock Price Interface
    Google is testing a shaded box design for the stock pricing and information in the Google Search results. Google has these shaded designs in other areas as well but for now, this may just be a test.
  • Steel Pan Music at Google London
    Here is a photo of a few steel pan music musicians playing at the Google office in London. They wrote, "Young Camden Foundation’s youth steering panel to create the energy & vibe ahead of The Camden Algorithm event at Google HQ."

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

