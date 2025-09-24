Microsoft Bing is testing colorful lines and separator sections in the Bing Search results. The colors are in blue, orange and gray (and maybe more).

I'll be honest, this looks familiar to me, but Sachin Patel spotted it and said it was new. He posted about it on X and shared these screenshots:

Here are more:

Bing is testing a new colorful line on their results page. Here’s the screenshot @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/rQLeuVUz99 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 25, 2025

