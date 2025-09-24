Bing Tests Colorful Lines In Search Results

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Robot Ai

Microsoft Bing is testing colorful lines and separator sections in the Bing Search results. The colors are in blue, orange and gray (and maybe more).

I'll be honest, this looks familiar to me, but Sachin Patel spotted it and said it was new. He posted about it on X and shared these screenshots:

Bing Line Orange

Bing Line Blue

Bing Line Gray

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

