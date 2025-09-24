Bing Search Ads With Free Shipping Text Attributes

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Shipping Box

Microsoft is testing showing text attributes that can say things like "Free Shipping on Qualified Orders" with an icon next to the search ads on Bing Search. This is not just the CTA buttons that these ads have supported for a while but additional text attributes.

I think this might be new, it was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

Bing Ad Free Shipping Label

Have you seen this before? I am not able to replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Tests Colorful Lines In Search Results

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Search Ads With Free Shipping Text Attributes

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Tests Featured Stores Sponsored Ads Section

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Testing Shaded Stock Price Interface

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2025

Sep 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Maps

Google AI Mode Travel Planning Gains More Features

Sep 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Featured Stores Sponsored Ads Section
Next Story: Bing Tests Colorful Lines In Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.