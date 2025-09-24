Microsoft is testing showing text attributes that can say things like "Free Shipping on Qualified Orders" with an icon next to the search ads on Bing Search. This is not just the CTA buttons that these ads have supported for a while but additional text attributes.

I think this might be new, it was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

Have you seen this before? I am not able to replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.