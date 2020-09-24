Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2020

Sep 24, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • SEO Mythbusting On SEO Community vs Google With Martin & Barry (That's Me)
    So I did an SEO Mythbusting video with Martin Splitt of Google way back last November. I posted the vlog I did with him minutes prior to recording this SEO mythbusting segment. They went well together.
  • Google Local Panel Updates Section Gets Message Button
    Google seems to have added a message button to the "updates" section of the Google Local panel view. So these are where you can add updates through Google Posts on local, but there is a message button there for a customer to ask you questions about that update.
  • Bing AI Autosuggest, People Also Ask, Intelligent Answers & More AI Improvements
    The folks at Bing posted a blog post showcasing some of the "next waves" of improvements around their deep learning and artificial intelligence techniques that help improve Bing Search. Bing highlighted improvements to autosuggest, people also ask, intelligent answers and captions.
  • Wayback Machine Does Not Impact Your Google Rankings
    Here is a new question I've never seen before - does being removed or I guess added to the Wayback Machine impact your Google search rankings? John Mueller from Google said no on Twitter.
  • Google Tests Open Results In New Tab Toggle
    Earlier this week we spotted Bing testing a toggle switch to open links in new tab and now we are seeing Google test a toggle switch to open results in a new tab. Coincidence?
  • Google Fake Trees
    Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of fake trees going up outside of the Google offices there. The person who posted it wrote on Instagram "these are gorgeous when the leaves fill in."

