Orange Skies At Google During Wildfires

A couple weeks ago were those intense wildfires in California and the west coast of the United States. Here is a photo from that time in front of the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters, in Mountain View, California.

This was uploaded on September 13th on Instagram. Melanie Hillmann who posted this wrote "It’s not a #filter. It’s a yellow brownish, „unhealthy air“ because of the deadly #wildfires in #california and #oregon . And yes. It’s a jumping, happy #cameraman. He was able to film everything he wanted on the Google Campus."

