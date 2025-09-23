Google is testing moving your query from the left top position to the right top position of the AI response within AI Mode. This is a subtle change but it is interesting to see Google test these small changes to AI Mode.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots of this on X. Normally that query is on the left, and not shaded in a box, but here, the query is on the right and shaded on a box.

Here are those screenshots:

In comparison, this is what I see:

He also spotted changes to the follow up section:

Spotted new updates in Google’s AI Mode:

1️⃣ A prompt above chat saying ‘Try asking a more detailed question: Get the best out of AI Mode with more details.’

2️⃣ New chat-style layout — query on the left, answer on the right @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/DRzcpRyboQ — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) September 19, 2025

