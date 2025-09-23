Google AI Mode Tests Moving Query To Right Side

Sep 23, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Working Computer

Google is testing moving your query from the left top position to the right top position of the AI response within AI Mode. This is a subtle change but it is interesting to see Google test these small changes to AI Mode.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots of this on X. Normally that query is on the left, and not shaded in a box, but here, the query is on the right and shaded on a box.

Here are those screenshots:

Google Ai Mode Query Right

Google Ai Mode Query Right2

In comparison, this is what I see:

Google Ai Mode Query Position Normal

He also spotted changes to the follow up section:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Tests Sitelinks Interfaces Again

Sep 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Tests Moving Query To Right Side

Sep 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5786 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year

Sep 22, 2025 - 1:40 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2025

Sep 22, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google's Wild August 2025 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out

Sep 22, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Darksteel AI Search Option Test

Sep 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Two Person Google Bike
Next Story: Bing Tests Sitelinks Interfaces Again

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.