Google Search & Google Ads Do Not Guarantee Conversions

Sep 23, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google's John Mueller and Ginny Marvin said that both on the organic search side and paid search ad side, Google does not guarantee clicks will lead to conversions.

This was a Twitter thread where John said on the organic side, "Nobody can guarantee you conversions." I guess not even Google...

Then Ginny said on the ad side "Smart Bidding takes many signals into account to bid based on the predicted conversion opportunity, but every click won’t convert & looking at one click is usually not informative."

Here are those tweets:

The original tweet was deleted, as an FYI.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

