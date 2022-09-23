Google Asks German Reviewers If They Object To Reported Reviews Being Removed

Did you know that in some countries, like Germany, if you report a review as being fake or spam, Google will email the reviewer about the objection and see if they respond? Mike Blumenthal spotted that in a Google Business Profile help thread.

You can see this business is complaining about a review being spam and/or fake and he reported the review. The response he received from Google translated into:

Thank you for your request. Since you are forwarding your letter regarding the following content to the authors have not objected we forwarded your complaint: kaushik salver Should we get any response from the writer of the testimonial cited above received, it will be removed shortly will. Many greetings.

Here is a screenshot (click to enlarge):

Mike asked "Google, in Germany, sends the reviewer a notice that you objected and if they don't object, then the reviews come down? Is that correct?"

Seems so? Germany has interesting rules...

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile help.