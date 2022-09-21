Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said site quality issues are not necessarily technical issues but rather issues users find to be problematic with your website. Google is testing highlighting text also in people also ask boxes. Google said just don't make your cookie consent banners annoying. Google is testing a new image thumbnail placement in the top stories. Google said there is no percentage of no indexed pages that is specifically bad.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Here Is What Google Considers Quality Issues: Things Users Consider Problematic
Google's John Mueller explained what he would consider being a search quality issue, causing ranking issues specific to Google considering the site not "quality." John said "to me, quality issues are things that users would consider to be problematic."
- Is The Percentage Of Pages Not Indexed A Bad Google SEO Sign?
A lot of SEOs focus on the pages Google has indexed versus the pages Google has not indexed on your website. So if there is a larger percentage of not indexed pages, they get concerned.
- Google Tests Top Stories Thumbnail Placement Locations
Google is testing placing the thumbnail image on the top stories carousel in Google Search at the top and also at the bottom. I believe normally you would see the image in the top spot, but Google is testing it also at the bottom.
- Google Tests Highlighting Text In People Also Ask As Well...
Last week we saw Google testing highlighting text in the featured snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing highlighting text in the people also ask.
- Google: Don't Make Cookie Consent Banners Annoying
Google said when it comes to your cookie consent banners, make sure not to make those banners annoying. John Mueller of Google was asked, "does cookie consent banner disturb user experience?" John implied it only does when the banner is annoying.
- YouTube Recording Studio
Here is another photo from the Google office in Zurich. This one shows a YouTube Studio with a recording sign above the door. I guess this is a special YouTube recording studio area.
Other Great Search Threads:
- FYI - the international targeting tool in Search Console will be deprecated after September 22. If you want to take a look at the hreflang reports, it would be good to download those as, John Mueller on Twitter
- Do you really need robots meta tags? In this episode of #AskGooglebot, @JohnMu explains what robot meta tags are and why you might use them. Watch it here., Google Search Central on Twitter
- Google shuttering Goggle surveys, Greg Sterling on Twitter
- I'm seeing the most recent GBP post show up in the overview where the photos are. All posts show up much lower on the profile. Looks like if your most recent post is old, you don't get it highlighted. Another reason t, Tricia Clements on Twitter
- I'm tempted to leave this joke-tweet uncommented, but yes, it is a joke. There is no H3ageddon., John Mueller on Twitter
- Lol, sorry :-). No, this is not a new official SEO guideline or recommendation, it's just random banter on the web. I'm just trying to cause a crash in the, John Mueller on Twitter
- Quick update on the AIOSEO Plugin redirect situation from August. The plugin was finally updated. Users can still redirect all 404s, which is NOT what you should be doing, but they placed it under an 'Advanced Settings' menu w, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Sometimes even when you're searching for something, the search result just screams "bad SEO" and I'm torn between visiting or explicitly not visiting because of that., John Mueller on Twitter
- Microsoft Releases Windows 11 2022 Update, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEM career playbook: Overview of a growing industry
- Google Display & Video 360 API v2 beta launched
- Future of in-person events: Marketers likely to return in 2023
- Google launched additional support and troubleshooting for Consent Mode
- How to handle PPC landing pages for SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Custom Dimensions: Definitive Guide, Measure Minds Group
- How to Measure App Events Sourced by Organic Search and SEO, Bill Hartzer
Industry & Business
- Google Embroiled In Yet Another Multi-Billion Europe Antitrust Case, Law
- Google’s Vizier Platform Violates Visier’s Trademark, Suit Says, Bloomberg
- What's behind the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google?, Marketplace
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Identify and Refresh Outdated Content, Moz
- Scalable E-commerce Content SEO w/ Aleyda Solís, Siege Media
- SEO Copywriting 2023: 5 Common Mistakes and Tips to Avoid Them, SEO Hacker
- The B2B Content Guide: The Building Blocks Of Content Strategy, Forrester
Local & Maps
- The Difference Between Implicit and Explicit Local Searches, SearchLab Digital
- Google Is Reviving Price Guarantee Program for Flights, Skift
Mobile & Voice
- Google Tasks adding Assistant, replacing Reminders, 9to5Google
- Nvidia Unveils Drive AI Concierge With Cerence Voice Assistant Support, Voicebot
SEO
- 10-Step Guide to Effective Healthcare SEO, Semrush
- 5 reasons Google Merchant Center needs to be part of your ecommerce SEO strategy, DAC
- Automatically extract concepts and keywords from a text Part II, Oncrawl
- How To Make Your SEO Résumé Rank, Leverable SEO
- Is Infinite Scroll Bad for Your SEO?, seoClarity
- Product identifiers like SKU and GTIN are essential for ecommerce SEO, Yoast
- The Importance of Videos in B2B Marketing, Pure Visibility
- Writing high-impact internal SEO reports, WTF is SEO?
- Yoast WooCommerce SEO 15.2: A new product identifier check, Yoast
- E-commerce SEO: The Beginner's Guide, Ahrefs
- eBook: How Betting Brands Can Use Google’s New Features to Win FTDs, Receptional
- How to know good SEO advice from bad: SERP's Up SEO Podcast, Wix SEO Hub
- Visibility Leaders - Retail Content in Google, SISTRIX
PPC
- Announcing beta launch of Display & Video 360 API v2 and survey extension, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Are Broad Match Keywords the Right Move for Every Brand?, Tinuiti
- Unlocking the full value of Consent Mode, Google Blog
- Outbrain Unveils Keystone: New Optimization Platform for Publishers, Outbrain
Search Features
- Find more sustainable travel options with new search tools, Google Blog
- FindIt: Generalized Object Localization with Natural Language Queries, Google AI Blog
- Google rolling out ‘Results about you’ for info removal, 9to5Google
Other Search
- 12 Fun Facts About Google Doodles, Google Blog
- Google’s History of Monetizing Search, seoClarity
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.