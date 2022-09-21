Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said site quality issues are not necessarily technical issues but rather issues users find to be problematic with your website. Google is testing highlighting text also in people also ask boxes. Google said just don't make your cookie consent banners annoying. Google is testing a new image thumbnail placement in the top stories. Google said there is no percentage of no indexed pages that is specifically bad.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.