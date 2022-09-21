Google: Don't Make Cookie Consent Banners Annoying

Google said when it comes to your cookie consent banners, make sure not to make those banners annoying. John Mueller of Google was asked, "does cookie consent banner disturb user experience?" John implied it only does when the banner is annoying.

So as long as you implement a cookie consent banner in a professional and not intrusive manner, you should be okay.

Here are those tweets:

Don't make it annoying. — 🌽〈link href=//johnmu.com rel=canonical 〉🌽 (@JohnMu) September 20, 2022

A couple of years ago, Google had some issues with cookie consent banners triggering Search Console warnings. But most, if not all, of those, now seem to be resolved.

What is annoying? That is a very personal question, don't you think? :)

