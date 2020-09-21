Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #85: Tamar Weinberg On Relationship Marketing & Marketing A Brand During A Pandemic
In part one of the vlog with Tamar Weinberg, we talked about her history and then a bit about her future. In part two we get into marketing talk...
- iOS 14 Now Lets You Add A Google Search Home Screen Widget
With the release of iOS 14 last week for iPhones and iPads, you can now add home screen widgets to your device. So the Google Search app has added support for the a Google Search Home Screen Widget on iOS 14.
- Google Talks About Private Support For Google Search & SEO
We know Google has general said it does not offer private SEO or Google Search support. All Google Search and SEO requests should be done in a public setting. But that does not mean that Googlers like Gary Illyes, John Mueller or Martin Splitt do not read your requests, they just do not really act on them if they are sent in a private channel.
- Google Search Fact Check Guidelines
Google has updated its fact check Google Search developer document to list out all the current guidelines, both eligibility and technical guidelines. There were guidelines listed there before, but now all the guidelines are in this one document now.
- GooglePlex v2 Coming Along...
Here is a photo of the new Google offices being built near the current GooglePlex. I am not sure if they are going to name it GooglePlex v2 or something else but it is coming up.
- Google Honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American Journalist & Civil Rights Activist
Google has a special Google logo, Doodle, honoring Jovita Idár as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Jovita Idár was a Mexican-American journalist, political activist and civil rights worker who championed the cause of Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Adding Floor to Hotel's address?, Local Search Forum
- Sure. It's more bytes. Usually it's relatively (to the rest of the page) minimal though., John Mueller on Twitter
- Whats the difference between Google News and the News Tab in Search?, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Holiday shopping SEO: Last-minute tips and techniques for e-commerce sites
- Next on MarTech Live: Where Does Marketing Automation Fit within Your Martech Stack?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Digital Debrief – New App+Web Data Studio Connector, Krista Seiden
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Distribution Strategies That Impact SEO, Search Metrics
- Why Link Relevancy Matters More Than Authority, Siege Media
Local & Maps
- Google My Business Updates the Guidelines for Service Area Businesses & Virtual Offices, Sterling Sky Inc
- Local Context for Multi Location (Travel) Businesses by Google Maps, Online Ownership
Mobile & Voice
- Podcast Content as an SEO Strategy, Search Metrics
SEO
PPC
- Changes to pause behavior in the Interactive Media Ads (IMA) SDK, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Easier access to Search, Chrome and Gmail in iOS 14, Google Blog
Other Search