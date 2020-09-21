Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Podcast Content as an SEO Strategy, Search Metrics

SEO

PPC

Changes to pause behavior in the Interactive Media Ads (IMA) SDK, Google Ads Developer Blog

Search Features

Easier access to Search, Chrome and Gmail in iOS 14, Google Blog

Other Search