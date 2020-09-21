Daily Search Forum Recap: September 21, 2020

Sep 21, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #85: Tamar Weinberg On Relationship Marketing & Marketing A Brand During A Pandemic
    In part one of the vlog with Tamar Weinberg, we talked about her history and then a bit about her future. In part two we get into marketing talk...
  • iOS 14 Now Lets You Add A Google Search Home Screen Widget
    With the release of iOS 14 last week for iPhones and iPads, you can now add home screen widgets to your device. So the Google Search app has added support for the a Google Search Home Screen Widget on iOS 14.
  • Google Talks About Private Support For Google Search & SEO
    We know Google has general said it does not offer private SEO or Google Search support. All Google Search and SEO requests should be done in a public setting. But that does not mean that Googlers like Gary Illyes, John Mueller or Martin Splitt do not read your requests, they just do not really act on them if they are sent in a private channel.
  • Google Search Fact Check Guidelines
    Google has updated its fact check Google Search developer document to list out all the current guidelines, both eligibility and technical guidelines. There were guidelines listed there before, but now all the guidelines are in this one document now.
  • GooglePlex v2 Coming Along...
    Here is a photo of the new Google offices being built near the current GooglePlex. I am not sure if they are going to name it GooglePlex v2 or something else but it is coming up.
  • Google Honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American Journalist & Civil Rights Activist
    Google has a special Google logo, Doodle, honoring Jovita Idár as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Jovita Idár was a Mexican-American journalist, political activist and civil rights worker who championed the cause of Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Previous story: Google Honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American Journalist & Civil Rights Activist
 
blog comments powered by Disqus