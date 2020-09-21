Google Honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American Journalist & Civil Rights Activist

Google has a special Google logo, Doodle, honoring Jovita Idár as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Jovita Idár was a Mexican-American journalist, political activist and civil rights worker who championed the cause of Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants.

She was born on September 7, 1885 in Laredo, Texas and she was most well known for her work during the Mexican Revolution, between 1910 through 1920, for her writing and journalism during that time. She was part of several movements including Orden Caballeros de Honor, the first Mexican Congress, and La Liga Femenil (League of Mexican Women).

Google wrote "Today’s Doodle celebrates Mexican-American journalist, educator, nurse, and activist Jovita Idár, a pioneer in the fight for Mexican-American civil rights at the turn of the 20th century. During the First Mexican Congress, which met the week of September 14 to 22 in 1911, Idár was elected president of the League of Mexican Women, a feminist organization ahead of its time in uniting women around the critical educational, social, and political issues facing the Mexican-American community."

Here are two earlier concepts for the Google Doodle:

