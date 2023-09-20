Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It's been about six days now since the Google helpful content update started rolling out, it's been a weird one, here is what we're seeing. Google said quality affects every search system but then digs into how old large sites can deal with quality. Google raised its ad prices to hit revenue targets. Google site name issues for the news tab seems different/ Google said a compilation of ChatGPT output is not unique content.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update Current Impact & Volatility

Google started to roll out the Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update last Thursday afternoon and I've been seeing mixed signals about how strong and widespread this update is. There are definitely site owners and SEOs claiming some of their sites were hit hard but the tracking tools are reporting relatively calm weather since the update started.

There is a fun new Google Search Off the Record podcast to listen to with John Mueller and Gary Illyes from the Google Search team. The short is that quality impacts everything related to Google's search systems, from sitemaps, crawling, indexing, ranking and more. But they also go into large and old sites that may have had quality issues in the past or the quality bar is higher now than what it was 20 years ago.

Jerry Dischler, Vice President and General Manager at Google, said under oath in 2020 that Google tuned its ad prices to meet its revenue targets. Ad prices went up 5% to sometimes 10% without communicating those changes to advertisers.

Last week we reported that the Google site names issues, according to Google, has massively dropped off, after the last big upgrade to site names in Google Search. Well, that might not be the case for the Google news tab.

Google's John Mueller said on X that a compilation of ChatGPT output does not make your content unique or worthy of outranking other content on the internet. He posted on X that a site should instead "focus on unique, compelling, high-quality content that adds to the web."

Here is a photo from the Google Pier 57 office of two Google branded bikes hanging on a wall in that building. There are also an array of helmets hanging on the wall above it.

