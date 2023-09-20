Google Site Names Issues Continue For News Tab?

Last week we reported that the Google site names issues, according to Google, have massively dropped off, after the last big upgrade to site names in Google Search. Well, that might not be the case for the Google news tab.

To be fair, I suspect the news tab may not be using the Site names structured data to determine the name of the site? Maybe it is pulling from Google Publisher Center or some other source, but I suspect it probably should use site name for the site name here too and not use other sources for showing the site name in the search results.

Here is an example I found in the ongoing Google Webmaster Help thread. This first screenshot shows the new and updated site name, as specified in the site name structured data, for this site:

But when you go to the news tab in Google Search, you get the old name of the site being shown in the snippet:

Danny Sullivan of Google replied to that thread saying, "Glad this is working well on regular search results. I'll pass it along in terms of why News might not be following."

Again, I suspect News works differently than web search but should it?

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help.