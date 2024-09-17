Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There are complaints about the Google Indexing API not working but I suspect it is working as Google planned. Google is testing sticky headers for ads and search results. Google is testing swipeable dots for carousels. Google Local Service Ads tests viewed X hours/minutes ago. Google is testing an expanded version of discussions and forums.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
The Google Indexing API Not Working For Some Or Indexing Issues...
There are complaints in the Black Hat SEO World forums that the Google Indexing API is not working. Some are saying Google is returning a call saying all is good but when it comes to indexing the content, it is not happening.
Google Tests Sticky Headers For Ads & Results
Google is testing that new large ad and organic label headers design but this time having the header stick to the top as you scroll.
Google Search Tests Swipeable Dots For Carousels
Google is testing a new interface in the search results to help searchers know they can swipe over a carousel to see more options. Google is placing swipeable dots at the bottom of some search boxes.
Google Tests Expanded & More Discussions and Forums Results
If you didn't have enough Reddit and forum results in your Google Search results page, well, now Google is testing showing even more in the Discussions and Forums box. Generally, Google shows a short snippet of maybe three results, now Google is letting you expand them to see even more.
Google Local Service Ads Shows You Viewed X Minutes/Hours Ago
Google is testing showing the last time you viewed an ad, a Google Local Service Ad, by adding a label with those details. In this case, Google is showing "You viewed 15 minutes ago" next to this ad.
Yahoo Buildings Sign
Here is a super exciting photo of the sign outside of the Yahoo! campus. It has arrows to which Yahoo building number is in which direction. I can't remember the last time I was at a Yahoo office...
