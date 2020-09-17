Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues But Is There A Google Update?
The tracking tools are still going insane, some are higher today than they were yesterday or the day before. I am even seeing tools in the local space show bigger fluctuations now. But the chatter, again, seems mostly around the tools and not about their own rankings or client rankings going up or down.
- GoogleBot To Crawl Some Sites Over HTTP/2 But There Is No Ranking Benefit
Google announced that starting in November 2020 it may begin to crawl some sites over HTTP/2. Google wrote "today we're announcing that starting mid November 2020, Googlebot will support crawling over HTTP/2 for select sites."
- Google Shopping Nearby Product Inventory & Shopping Options Updated
Google announced yesterday is made some updates to its Google Shopping options for nearby queries. The goal is to make you feel safer when buying from local stores. Google will let you filter the results to show nearby shops and then it clearly shows you the hours, locations and inventory before you go to the store.
- Google AdSense New First-Party Cookies Setting
Google AdSense has a new feature to enable you to now choose whether Google can use first-party cookies on your site. Google said it may use first-party cookies when third-party cookies are not available.
- Google My Business Photo Insights Reporting Delayed
If you login to your Google My Business account, click on your insights and check your photo views analytics, you will see that it is stuck at August 31st. No new data is shown in that report after August 31, 2020. This seems like a widespread issue across all Google My Business accounts.
- Playing The Sax At Google Zurich
Back in December, when people were allowed to go to work in a Google office, Google did events there to cheer up the employees. Well, here is a photo of Roberto Petroli playing the sax with his trio
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I wouldn't worry about those links from pins. If that's where your audience spends a lot of their time, and where you can be visible to them (and perhaps get traffic from), then that sounds like a reasonable, John Mueller on Twitter
- Looks like the snippet is picking up only part of the Nevada government ballot summary. That's going to be outside our policies, so will pass it on for removal., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Scale your contextual advertising more effectively with YouTube dynamic lineups, Google Ads Help
- It's not that we always use first Wikipedia title. We try to understand best from references across the web. Eventually we might be able to handle more than one title. BTW artists who claim their panels can s, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- That thread has nothing about nofollow / "follow" link ratios, and nothing about "genuine" traffic. It was purely a question of whether links from social media (Pinterest) are problematic. They aren't., John Mueller on Twitter
