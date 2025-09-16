Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

What Is Google Question Fringe Score

Did you know Google Search uses some sort of question fringe score? It is part of the Google search data leak from a year ago, but it seems no one spotted it. It is under the name question_fringe_score.

Bing Image Search With Ads Mixed Into The Organic Results

It looks like the Microsoft Advertising team is at it again. This time Microsoft is now mixing ads within the organic search results in Bing Image Search. So you will find small little ad labels on some of the image results.

Bing Testing Sticky Search Bar Header

Microsoft is testing a new search bar/box header for the Bing Search results. The Bing search bar sticks to the top as you scroll through the search results. Google just rolled that out a month or so ago and now Bing is testing it.

Rolling Stone Publisher (Penske) Sued Google Over AI Overviews

Penske Media, which operates and owns Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Variety and others has sued Google over its AI Overviews. The lawsuit says Google used its content while resulting in less overall traffic for them and a drop in affiliate income.

New (But Old) Google Search Console Achievements

Google announced that the old Search Console achievements you would get in those emails for the past few years, well, now there is a dedicated report you can access in Search Console.

Google San Francisco Pool Table

A decade a ago, I covered a custom Google San Francisco pool table with a Google logo with the bridge. Maybe Google got a new one or replaced the existing one but here it the updated model.

