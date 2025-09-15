Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console reporting seems off since last week. Plus, third party Google tracking tools reporting is mostly broken since the Google 100 search results parameter going away. Google did not add AI Overview tracking in Search Console, that was fake news. Structured data does not help with AI visibility, not yet at least. FTC is investigating Google over ad pricing and terms. Bing Places is releasing an update.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Console Reporting Change Since 100 Results Broke
On Friday we reported that Google Search was removing the ability to show 100 search results per page. And now, we are seeing a lot of people notice that their Google Search Console performance reports are showing big changes with the data.
-
PSA: Most Third Party Google Search Tracking Tools Are Broken
Most of the third-party Google Search tracking tools are broken and not tracking properly. This seemed to start when Google turned off the ability to show 100 search results per page. So just keep in mind, when you are looking at your reporting with these tools, the data may be off since around September 11th or so.
-
Structured Data Does Not Help With Visibility In AI Search
There are a lot of folks in the community saying that implementing structured data / schema on your pages will help you with AI Search visibility. But few have really tested it until now. And those few tests show that adding structured data / schema does not help with your visibility in AI search, at least not yet.
-
No, Google Search Console Did Not Add An AI Overviews Filter
No, Google Search Console did not add an AI Overviews filter to the Search Performance report. There was a ton of buzz this morning that Google added the ability to filter out AI Overview data in Search Console, but it was a fake and not a real screenshot.
-
Bing Places Update Coming Soon: Navigation, Experience & More
Microsoft sent out an email on Friday informing businesses that changes are coming to Bing Places, the portal businesses can go to in order to update their business details on Bing Maps.
-
FTC Investigating Google Over Ad Pricing & Terms On Websites
Bloomberg reports that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Google (and Amazon) on whether the companies misled advertisers by not properly disclosing the terms and pricing for ads on their websites.
-
Googler Packing Up His Things From His Desk
I found this video of a Googler, Google employee, who showed himself packing up his things at his desk in the Google office in San Francisco. No, he was not fired and no he did not quit. He is just moving locations, he wrote.
Feedback:
