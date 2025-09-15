No, Google Search Console did not add an AI Overviews filter to the Search Performance report. There was a ton of buzz this morning that Google added the ability to filter out AI Overview data in Search Console, but it was a fake and not a real screenshot.

As you know, Google lumps AI Mode and AI Overview data with web data in Search Console and has no plans to be transparent about how well or poorly AI search features perform for site owners.

So it came as a shock and surprise when this was reportedly announced by a "Platinum Product Expert" in one of the Google forums. It was a fake, John Mueller of Google said. John wrote on LinkedIn, "there's no filter like this in Search Console, and the screenshot itself is fake."

Gagan Ghorta took a screenshot of the post and posted it on X:

Adrian Coutin who posted that later wrote on LinkedIn, "the post was initially approved but it has not been so. I have removed it and apologize for the error."

Gagan said, "I talked to the guy who posted this and when I pressed him on why he wrote "Google has integrated data" and asked him about if it's Google Product Managers who told him to do the post. He had no reply and just told me he is doing to delete this post in forums (now the post is gone from forums)."

Here is what John Mueller from Google posted about this in numerous LinkedIn posts:

Like others have mentioned, there's no filter like this in Search Console, and the screenshot itself is fake. The help center page explains how these features are tracked within the general Web bucket, like many other Search features (which are also not broken out separately).

No, this is made up and misleading.

The image is fake, the feature does not exist like this.

So no, this is not coming. Although, it really should be a feature in Search Console.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.