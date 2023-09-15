Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google released an updated helpful content update - I go deep on this new September 2023 Google helpful content update. Google dropped How-to rich results for desktop search as well. Google said the site name issues massively dropped in the past several weeks. Google Merchant Center has a new attribute. Google Business Profiles has an attribute for nursing rooms. And I posted the search video recap covering the past weeks news, check it out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update Rolling Out With Improved Classifier
Last night, Google began to roll out an update to the Helpful content system - the Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update. What is new is not the part about finding hidden gems (that will come later) but a new "improved classifier."
- Google: Site Name Issues Massively Dropped Since Last Algorithm Update
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on X that the number of issues and complaints posted in the forums about site names being wrong in Google search has "massively dropped" since the last Google site names update in July.
- Google Drops All How-To Rich Results For Desktop (& Mobile) Search
In August, Google announced it would do away with How-to rich results on the mobile search results. Now, Google has decided to completely do away with How-to rich results both on mobile search and also on desktop search.
- New Google Merchant Center checkout_link_template Attribute
Google Merchant Center has added a new attribute named checkout_link_template. Including this new attribute lets you include a checkout URL in your product data which gives online shoppers the option to go directly to your checkout page from your free listings.
- Google Business Profiles Attributes For Nursing Room & Are Children Allowed For Restaurants
Google has added a couple of new attributes to Google Business Profiles. One is for does the location has a nursing room for mothers to feed their babies and the other is an attribute to specify if the location allows children to enter.
- Google Bring Your Pup To Work Day
Google has this event where you bring your dog to work for the day. It seems to be called the annual Bring your pup to work day. I found a photo on Instagram from Camp Bow Wow, a dog camp, at the Goo
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update, Post Google Core Update Tremors, FAQ Rich Results Drop, Search Console Merchant Center Reports & More
We got another official Google ranking update, the September 2023 helpful content update. This week, we had our first post-Google core update tremors and fluctuations. After saying they would a month ago, Google also finally dropped the FAQ-rich results snippets. Google also surprised us by saying How-to rich results...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Before we saw this as grid and now with carousel format with more info as given -: Source and channel logo Views Published time Recreation Here is new and older snap for, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Google dedicated section "Fast pickup or delivery" for #ecommerce businesses on serp. Its comes by the delivery date with provided in snippet., Khushal Bherwani on X
- A few good questions to ask when hiring SEOs (and questions SEOs should be prepared to answer):, Lily Ray on X
- We’ve introduced a new consent mode recommendation in Google Analytics 4. Learn how you can enable behavioral modeling across reporting surfaces!, Google Analytics on X
- When doing a "Nearby" local search on desktop I've not noticed this shaded "blue distance zone" before. It shows a 15 min walk zone from my selected location, I also see it for driving directions. This "might" be another, Andy Simpson on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
