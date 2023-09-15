Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released an updated helpful content update - I go deep on this new September 2023 Google helpful content update. Google dropped How-to rich results for desktop search as well. Google said the site name issues massively dropped in the past several weeks. Google Merchant Center has a new attribute. Google Business Profiles has an attribute for nursing rooms. And I posted the search video recap covering the past weeks news, check it out.

