Google Business Profiles Attributes For Nursing Room & Are Children Allowed For Restaurants

Sep 15, 2023
Google has added a couple of new attributes to Google Business Profiles. One is for does the location has a nursing room for mothers to feed their babies, and the other is an attribute to specify if the location allows children to enter.

This was spotted by Laura Alfonso, who wrote on X, "I have seen 2 new attributes in Spain for Children and it is "Nursery Room". And for restaurants, I have seen another one called "Children Admission"."

She shared some screenshots on Twitter, I used Google Translate to translate them:

Is there a lactation room / nursing room:

click for full size

Admission of Children:

click for full size

I am not 100% sure if these are new but I have never seen them before.

