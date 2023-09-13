Bing Chat Working On Custom Instructions Through Useful Memory Feature

The CEO of Bing from Microsoft, Mikhail Parakhin, said that Bing Chat is working on custom instructions for Bing Chat in the form of "a less geeky, more useful way of "memory"."

We have seen examples of Bing Chat memory in the wild, it is more like Bing Chat remembers your previous questions and lets you pick up from there, even for new queries.

I am not sure how "memory" and "custom instructions" would work together.

A searcher asked Microsoft "any chance we get custom instructions to Bing soon or is it a no-do for now?"

Mikhail Parakhin replied on X, "Yes-do, but in a less geeky, more useful way of "memory". Stay tuned!"

Here is that "memory" feature being tested from a while back:

Told you! Way cooler than “can we store the pre-prompts”, no ;-)? — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) August 21, 2023

Here are those new tweets:

Yes-do, but in a less geeky, more useful way of "memory". Stay tuned! — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) September 13, 2023

Forum discussion at X.