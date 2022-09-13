Daily Search Forum Recap: September 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google announced a new core update yesterday and so far and early on, this one seems very big. Google also may be showing fewer featured snippets as of a week ago. Google updated its review guidelines to prohibit incentivizing people to remove negative reviews. Google consolidated its A/B testing help content. Google said it will never penalize you for not having H1 tags.

