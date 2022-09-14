Google's Daniel Waisberg Blowing A Shofar

A couple of weeks ago, I posted a photo from a museum I was in while on a vacation of a shofar (ram horns) room. Then Mordy Oberstein shared a photo of Daniel Waisberg, from the Google team, blowing a shofar from his balcony in Israel during COVID.

He shared this on Twitter but stole it from this article about how orthodox Jews are preparing for the high holidays during the pandemic. Oh, I don't know if Daniel is orthodox, but he seems to know how to blow a shofar...

How cool is that photo! :)

