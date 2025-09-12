Microsoft Advertising is testing using three dots, instead of the arrow down, for the sponsored ads URL in the Bing search results. We've seen Bing test three dots before but they were horizontal, the new test are vertical three dots.

I cannot replicate this but Sachin Patel spotted it and posted a screenshot on X - here is his screenshot:

Here is what I see, as a comparison:

Although Google uses this symbol for both organic results and ads, Bing uses it only for ads. — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 11, 2025

