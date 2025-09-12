Bing Tests Microsoft Sponsored Ads With Three Dots By URL

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Arrow Dots

Microsoft Advertising is testing using three dots, instead of the arrow down, for the sponsored ads URL in the Bing search results. We've seen Bing test three dots before but they were horizontal, the new test are vertical three dots.

I cannot replicate this but Sachin Patel spotted it and posted a screenshot on X - here is his screenshot:

Bing Ads Three Dots Url

Here is what I see, as a comparison:

Bing Ads Arrow Down Url

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Microsoft Sponsored Ads With Three Dots By URL

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Shows AI Overviews For Currency Exchange Rates

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Updated The Merchant Center Pricing Policies

Sep 12, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2025

Sep 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI‬‭ Max‬‭ For‬‭ Search‬‭ Campaigns‬‭ Globally Available & More

Sep 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Shows AI Overviews For Currency Exchange Rates
Next Story: Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.