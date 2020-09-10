Daily Search Forum Recap: September 10, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Petition Over Google Ads Hiding Search Term Data
Greg Finn posted a petition on Change.org hoping the SEM community can sign it and influence Google to change its mind around hiding data in the Google Ads search term report. He wants it to be advertiser choice and advertisers can opt out of Google hiding this data.
- SEO & Content Explored In Google's Latests SEO Mythbusting Video
Martin Splitt and Lily Ray in the latest SEO mythbusting video has just been released and it is chockfull of information around content. If you write content on your web sites, which I hope you do, you will want to watch this video.
- Google Local Algorithm & Ranking Weirdness Last Week
Last week, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 2nd and September 3rd, the Local RankFlux tool showed significant changes to the local rankings in Google Search. But I didn't see much chatter in the local communities. So I asked about it in the Local Search Forums.
- Google Ads Performance Planner Supports Shopping Campaigns
The performance planner tool in Google Ads now has been upgraded to support Shopping campaigns. Performance Planner now supports Shopping campaigns and Smart Shopping campaigns in Google Ads.
- GoogleBot Extension On John Mueller's Browser?
John Mueller presented at SEO Day virtually and someone noticed that on his Chrome browser was this little robot extension and shared a screen shot of it on Twitter. I am not sure what it does but I would guess it does some internal debugging related to Google Search and is not a public extension. I can be wrong.
- Google My Business Adds Health & Safety Attributes
Now you can label if your business requires appointments, masks for both employees and customers and if your staff and customers get temperature checks. In Google My Business, if you go to your info tab and click on the "attributes" there is a new section for "health and safety."
- If Only Google Pittsburgh 2020 Saw This Coming
Here is a photo posted in late February from the Google Pittsburgh of a TedX event hosted at the office. I wanted to share it because I always found it interesting that this slide says "2020 and beyon
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Hmm, now I'm curious too :). Let me know if you remember where he made the reference. Maybe it was more about crawl capacity? (roughly: crawl budget?), John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Discover dropped to zero after August glitch, WebmasterWorld
- No, nosnippet is just to prevent text from the page from being used as a snippet. The page and a title may still be shown. Usually for sitelinks, the problems I've seen come from a site-, John Mueller on Twitter
- Thank you for regularly bringing this in, Dawn, and for going out and actually working to understand the theories/science! It's hard, not for everyone, but important for the SEO community to remember that there', John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- RSAs: Are they living up to the promise? It depends
- InMarket buys NinthDecimal to compete with Foursquare more effectively
- Google says you can recover from core updates without a new core update
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Guide to Using Advanced Segments in Google Analytics, Smart Insights
- Help improve the Google Publisher Tag developer experience, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Marketing Campaigns Slowing Down? Great Time to Clean Up Your Referral Traffic, CMSWire
Industry & Business
- Google’s Waze lays off 5 percent of its workforce, closes offices in Asia and Latin America, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Build Links to Bottom Funnel Pages, Siege Media
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon’s new Alexa partnership lets you link your AT&T number to turn your Echo into a phone, The Verge
- Google confirms that Wear OS fall update is rolling out, 9to5Google
- Apple refining Siri to cut down on mistaken activations, and to draw less power, Appleinsider
SEO
- How Much Has iGaming SEO Changed In The Last 5 Years?, iGamingSEO
- The Top 10 Google Ranking Factors of 2020 (+ How to Optimize for Them), WordStream
- How to Work With Influencers to Drive SEO Results, Search Metrics
PPC
Search Features
Other Search