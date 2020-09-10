Daily Search Forum Recap: September 10, 2020

Sep 10, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Petition Over Google Ads Hiding Search Term Data
    Greg Finn posted a petition on Change.org hoping the SEM community can sign it and influence Google to change its mind around hiding data in the Google Ads search term report. He wants it to be advertiser choice and advertisers can opt out of Google hiding this data.
  • SEO & Content Explored In Google's Latests SEO Mythbusting Video
    Martin Splitt and Lily Ray in the latest SEO mythbusting video has just been released and it is chockfull of information around content. If you write content on your web sites, which I hope you do, you will want to watch this video.
  • Google Local Algorithm & Ranking Weirdness Last Week
    Last week, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 2nd and September 3rd, the Local RankFlux tool showed significant changes to the local rankings in Google Search. But I didn't see much chatter in the local communities. So I asked about it in the Local Search Forums.
  • Google Ads Performance Planner Supports Shopping Campaigns
    The performance planner tool in Google Ads now has been upgraded to support Shopping campaigns. Performance Planner now supports Shopping campaigns and Smart Shopping campaigns in Google Ads.
  • GoogleBot Extension On John Mueller's Browser?
    John Mueller presented at SEO Day virtually and someone noticed that on his Chrome browser was this little robot extension and shared a screen shot of it on Twitter. I am not sure what it does but I would guess it does some internal debugging related to Google Search and is not a public extension. I can be wrong.
  • Google My Business Adds Health & Safety Attributes
    Now you can label if your business requires appointments, masks for both employees and customers and if your staff and customers get temperature checks. In Google My Business, if you go to your info tab and click on the "attributes" there is a new section for "health and safety."
  • If Only Google Pittsburgh 2020 Saw This Coming
    Here is a photo posted in late February from the Google Pittsburgh of a TedX event hosted at the office. I wanted to share it because I always found it interesting that this slide says "2020 and beyon

