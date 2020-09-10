GoogleBot Extension On John Mueller's Browser?

Sep 10, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

John Mueller presented at SEO Day virtually and someone noticed that on his Chrome browser was this little robot extension and shared a screen shot of it on Twitter. I am not sure what it does but I would guess it does some internal debugging related to Google Search and is not a public extension. I can be wrong.

Turns out this is a public extension named The Great Suspender - now I look foolish. :)

Here is a screen shot:

But we have internal extensions we use in my company to make our jobs faster. So I assume Google has such things internally as well.

Any guesses what this extension does?

Remember we saw in John's browser a Google penalty server years and years ago?

Google Penalty Server

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google My Business Adds Health & Safety Attributes
 
blog comments powered by Disqus