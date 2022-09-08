Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Are we seeing big movements with the Google helpful content update? Well, it depends what you consider a big movement. Google updated its review type results and it may impact your Search Console reports. Google is testing site name above the URL in the search results. Google Ads has a new setup ad groups column set. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report a week late but it is live.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content Update Movement? Yes But Not Widespread.
There seems to be a lot of confusion around the Google helpful content update and if it is "big" or not big. That all depends on if you were hit by it, if you were, oh boy is it really big for you. But in terms of how widespread it is, so far, it is not affecting many many sites.
- Google Updated Review-Type Results That Can Impact Search Console Reports
Google has posted that it began upgrading some review-type results to product-type results in Search, and has been able to generate some new product type results. This started on August 22, 2022 and as a result, your Search Console performance and rich results report may be impacted.
- September 2022 Google Webmaster Report
I am a week late with the monthly Google webmaster report because I was on vacation and these are a pain to put together. But it is important and I wanted to catch you all up on the changes with Google SEO, webmaster, and organic search over the past month.
- New Google Ads Setup Ad Groups Column Options
Google is adding a new set of data metrics to the Google Ads ad groups column reports. The new options are under a section called "Setup" and include eight new metrics.
- Google Tests Site Name Above URL In Mobile Search Results & Rounded Favicons Again
Google is testing, again, placing the site name above the URL and description in the mobile search result snippets. Also, we are seeing more rounded favicons in those snippets as well.
- Dragon At Google Singapore
Here is a cool photo from the Google office in Singapore. There is this neat cut out of a dragon. It was for some sort of event at the Google office there.
