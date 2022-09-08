Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Are we seeing big movements with the Google helpful content update? Well, it depends what you consider a big movement. Google updated its review type results and it may impact your Search Console reports. Google is testing site name above the URL in the search results. Google Ads has a new setup ad groups column set. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report a week late but it is live.

