Google Tests Site Name Above URL In Mobile Search Results & Rounded Favicons Again

Google is testing, again, placing the site name above the URL and description in the mobile search result snippets. Also, we are seeing more rounded favicons in those snippets as well.

Here is a screenshot of the site name listed above the URL and description in the snippet, from Kenichi Suzuki on Twitter:

As you can see, the name of the site is at the top, then the URL, then the description/snippet details. Google has been testing site names in the search result snippet since 2011 and many times since in various fashions and applications.

You can also see that the favicons are rounded on the left side, which Google has been testing for a few months now. Khushal Bherwani thinks they might be going live, but I am not sure if we are there yet.

↗️ Round favicon is live now in mobile serp.



↗️ Is this rolled out same for all??@rustybrick https://t.co/DvgMOc9zTJ pic.twitter.com/q2qxPTFqSI — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 5, 2022

