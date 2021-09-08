Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft may have said that 20% of all Bing queries lead to direct answers in the search results. Google ads content exclusion does not hurt organic search rankings. Google said URL parameters do not make a link unnatural by default. A reminder, I am offline today and this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads Content Exclusions Do Not Hurt Organic Search Rankings

Google Ads has a boatload of policies, like you'd imagine, and some of those policies are around content exclusions like sensitive content, mature content and so on. These labels that are set in Google Ads do not influence the organic Google Search results.

Microsoft: 20% Of Bing Results Offer Direct Answers

In a Financial Times article from a few weeks ago, that mostly covered Google's MUM, there was a bit about Microsoft Bing in there. It had a super interesting stat that reads "the ability to extract answers from text has already enabled Bing to offer direct answers to 20 per cent of the queries it gets, according to Ribas."

Google: URL Parameters Don't Make Links Unnatural

Google's John Mueller had to say that links that have UTM parameters, or tracking parameter, added on to the end of the URL, does not make them unnatural links. I often wonder where these myths come from, but he had to explain that those links aren't by default considered unnatural links.

Google NYC Catering Staff Back To Work?

Here is a photo from Molly Hagerty, a catering attendant at Google NYC, who snapped a photo of, I think, her co-workers, on their first day back at Google for work. This was about a week ago....

Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5782 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year

This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline Tuesday and Wednesday, September 7th and September 8th.

