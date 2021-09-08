Google Ads Content Exclusions Do Not Hurt Organic Search Rankings

Google Ads has a boatload of policies, like you'd imagine, and some of those policies are around content exclusions like sensitive content, mature content and so on. These labels that are set in Google Ads do not influence the organic Google Search results.

Google's John Mueller was asked if the Google Ads labels in this area can impact or hurt your organic rankings. John said no, he said "those systems are quite separate; I can't imagine any tag like that in Ads even being visible to the systems in Search."

Those systems are quite separate; I can't imagine any tag like that in Ads even being visible to the systems in Search. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 31, 2021

Google Search has its own means of determining mature or adult or sensitive content and that does not come from Google Ads. The two are very separate on purpose.

