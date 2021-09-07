Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
You can now add Google Posts to your Google local listing directly via the desktop search results. Google said it may automatically send out manual actions or remove the recipe rich results for listicles. Google said avoid using the knowledge graph ID for the SameAs property. A reminder, I am offline today and this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- You Can Add Google Posts Directly From Google Search
Back in June Google said you will be able to add Google Posts directly from the Google search results page. I suspect that went live shortly after the announcement on mobile and maybe desktop, but maybe it didn't and I missed it.
- Google May Automate The Removal Of Recipe Rich Results For Listicles
Google's John Mueller said in Friday's video that he reviewed a bunch of recipe related queries and notices a nice number of sites using rich results markup incorrectly. He said it might lead Google to automating the removal of those rich results for those sites.
- Google: Avoid Using Knowledge Graph IDs For SameAs Property
Google's John Mueller said technically you can use the knowledge graph ID URL for the URL in your SameAs property but it is not recommended. It is not recommended because that ID might change, so you probably want to use URLs that are less likely to change than the knowledge graph ID.
- Google UK Office Construction - One Million Square Feet
Google is building a new office space in the UK and Maggie Jones posted on Instagram a photo of its progress....
- Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5782 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year
This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline Tuesday and Wednesday, September 7th and September 8th.
"Maybe" -> Via @johnmu: If inbound links are pointing at noindexed pages, then it's tricky. For Google's indexing systems, links are between two canonical pages. If one isn't indexed, then that breaks the connection.
I've created a Google Data Studio Dashboard to help you to identify & assess your pages search results CTR drops after the Google Title update using GSC data!
It's apparently been 14 years at Google for me now. Every year I'm tempted to write a retrospective. Most years, the time around early September has been too stressful & annoying for me.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.