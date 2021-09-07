Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

You can now add Google Posts to your Google local listing directly via the desktop search results. Google said it may automatically send out manual actions or remove the recipe rich results for listicles. Google said avoid using the knowledge graph ID for the SameAs property. A reminder, I am offline today and this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Calculate Your SEO ROI Using Google Analytics, Moz

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

All You Need to Know About Google Trends to Grow Your Business, Entrepreneur

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.