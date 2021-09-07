You Can Add Google Posts Directly From Google Search

Back in June Google said you will be able to add Google Posts directly from the Google search results page. I suspect that went live shortly after the announcement on mobile and maybe desktop, but maybe it didn't and I missed it. It may or may not be new but I wanted to cover that you can now add Google Posts from Google Search.

Thibault Adda pinged me about this on Twitter saying "You can now create a GMB Post directly from the search results." So I tried it myself for a business profile I manage by searching for its name and presto, there is an "add update" button above the Google Posts section of the local knowledge panel:

Then a form overlays the search results page for you to add the details:

Again, this may not be super new but here is that heads up:

