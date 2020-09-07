Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: It's Unlikely Core Web Vitals Will Become The Primary Ranking Factor
Gary Illyes from Google said on Reddit he thinks it is unlikely that core web vitals "would ever become the primary factor for organic traffic." He said you shouldn't ignore it but Google and other search engines rank primarily based on "highest quality and most relevant results for users' queries," not necessarily what is in the core web vitals.
- Vlog #83: Kevin Lee On Nofollow Links, 302 Redirects & If SEO Is Harder Than PPC
In part one of my interview with Kevin Lee is the CEO is the Executive Chairman and Founder of DidIt, we spoke about his rich history in the search marketing space and digital PR and why it works so well for SEO. In part two, we get into the weeds a bit and talk about branded content, redirects, nofollows and if SEO is harder than PPC.
- Microsoft's Christi Olson: Google Ads Removing Search Terms Is Ludicrous
Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising at Microsoft, and someone the industry highly respects did something rare. She commented in a negative way about the competitor, Google Ads. She called the fact that Google Ads is hiding search term data from advertisers "ludicrous."
- Official: Bing Launches New Robots.txt Tester Tool
Back in July we reported that Bing launched, or re-launched, its robots.txt tester tool. But on Friday, September 4th, Bing posted the official announcement on its blog. I am not sure what is new since when we posted outside of the download button but maybe I am missing something.
- Google URL Parameter Tool Upgrade Will Be 'Really Cool' When Migrated To New Search Console
Google's John Mueller said on Friday's webmaster hangout that while the current URL parameter tool has been missing data for a while, it is not a sign that Google will deprecate it. In fact, he said when the tool does migrate to the new Search Console, it "will have some really cool stuff coming out."
- Google Uploads Labor Day Doodle Five Years In A Row
After never showing a special Google Doodle for Labor Day in the US, Google for the fifth year in a row has posted a Labor Day logo. This year's Labor Day Doodle, Google said "highlights just a few of the countless professions that each play a vital role in our society."
- SEO Conference Exhibitor Booth During A Pandemic
On Friday I shared a photo of some brave souls in Germany at the SMX Munich conference. This one was of Izzi Smith getting up on stage to give her talk in person wearing a mask. Here is one of folks
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Bing is committed to making #search inclusive for all. For #DeafAwarenessMonth, explore #Bing's ASL experience, where you can learn the alphabet, common signs, numbers, and quiz your knowledge. https://t.co/4iUDIXWDI5 h, Microsoft Bing Dev on Twitter
- Don't ever believe that disavowing does nothing... This is a site that had some really dodgy links (negative attack?) and this is the result within 72 hours. More recovery expected. https://t.co/HWBTYN3inC, Andy Drinkwater on Twitter
- duckduckgo ips, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Confused by Facebook’s Limited Data Use for CCPA? You’re not alone
- Bing’s new robots.txt tester can help SEOs identify crawling issues
- A Corona Xmas: Why physical stores will power online shopping this holiday season
- How would an SEO agency be built today? Part 1: Consumers and trends
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Antitrust fight against Google hits partisan headwinds, POLITICO
- Google's antitrust battles: What you need to know, CNET
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Android Auto Wireless is now available in Russia, 9to5Google
SEO
- How to Address Attention Spans with SEO in 2020, SEM Rush
- How to bridge the gap between developers and SEOs with Automator, DeepCrawl
- The Bedrock of any Successful International SEO Strategy in 2020, Outbrain
PPC
- Competitive Keyword Advertising Still Isn't Trademark Infringement, Unless.... -Adler v. Reyes & Adler v. McNeil, Eric Goldman
- Google Ads is Reducing Your Visibility Into Search Queries - Here’s How Much and What You Can Do About it, Metric Theory
- Microsoft Advertising virtual bootcamp series, Microsoft Advertising