Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2020

Sep 7, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: It's Unlikely Core Web Vitals Will Become The Primary Ranking Factor
    Gary Illyes from Google said on Reddit he thinks it is unlikely that core web vitals "would ever become the primary factor for organic traffic." He said you shouldn't ignore it but Google and other search engines rank primarily based on "highest quality and most relevant results for users' queries," not necessarily what is in the core web vitals.
  • Vlog #83: Kevin Lee On Nofollow Links, 302 Redirects & If SEO Is Harder Than PPC
    In part one of my interview with Kevin Lee is the CEO is the Executive Chairman and Founder of DidIt, we spoke about his rich history in the search marketing space and digital PR and why it works so well for SEO. In part two, we get into the weeds a bit and talk about branded content, redirects, nofollows and if SEO is harder than PPC.
  • Microsoft's Christi Olson: Google Ads Removing Search Terms Is Ludicrous
    Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising at Microsoft, and someone the industry highly respects did something rare. She commented in a negative way about the competitor, Google Ads. She called the fact that Google Ads is hiding search term data from advertisers "ludicrous."
  • Official: Bing Launches New Robots.txt Tester Tool
    Back in July we reported that Bing launched, or re-launched, its robots.txt tester tool. But on Friday, September 4th, Bing posted the official announcement on its blog. I am not sure what is new since when we posted outside of the download button but maybe I am missing something.
  • Google URL Parameter Tool Upgrade Will Be 'Really Cool' When Migrated To New Search Console
    Google's John Mueller said on Friday's webmaster hangout that while the current URL parameter tool has been missing data for a while, it is not a sign that Google will deprecate it. In fact, he said when the tool does migrate to the new Search Console, it "will have some really cool stuff coming out."
  • Google Uploads Labor Day Doodle Five Years In A Row
    After never showing a special Google Doodle for Labor Day in the US, Google for the fifth year in a row has posted a Labor Day logo. This year's Labor Day Doodle, Google said "highlights just a few of the countless professions that each play a vital role in our society."
  • SEO Conference Exhibitor Booth During A Pandemic
    On Friday I shared a photo of some brave souls in Germany at the SMX Munich conference. This one was of Izzi Smith getting up on stage to give her talk in person wearing a mask. Here is one of folks

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Vlog #83: Kevin Lee On Nofollow Links, 302 Redirects & If SEO Is Harder Than PPC
 
blog comments powered by Disqus